Ravencoin Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $317.51 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00591809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,239.75 or 1.00052175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

