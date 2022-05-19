Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Up 2.5%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. 8,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 49,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.