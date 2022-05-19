Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

