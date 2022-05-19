Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,544 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $219,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,821. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

