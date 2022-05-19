Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 5,900 ($72.73).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.18) to GBX 9,300 ($114.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,132 ($75.59) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70). The firm has a market cap of £43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,408.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,029.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

