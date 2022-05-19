REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.