Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,720,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 568.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Nokia Oyj worth $144,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

NOK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

