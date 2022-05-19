Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 447,700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Waste Connections worth $130,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.27. 49,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

