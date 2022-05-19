Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 241,057 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $112,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 74,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Premier by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.