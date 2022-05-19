Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 587,400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $139,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kellogg by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,245. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

