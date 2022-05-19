Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $123,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $113.58. 2,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

