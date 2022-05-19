Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $127,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 72,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

