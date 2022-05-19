Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $149.62 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,609,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

