Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,037,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $114,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,302,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $510.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.12.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

