Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Fortis worth $166,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.27. 30,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,348. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.