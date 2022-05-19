Renew Holdings plc (RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.67 on July 13th

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 692.64 ($8.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £546.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 889 ($10.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

