ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $206,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

