Reviewing PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PCTEL alerts:

51.9% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PCTEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PCTEL and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $87.81 million 0.92 $150,000.00 ($0.04) -109.22 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL -0.81% 3.26% 2.54% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PCTEL and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than PCTEL.

Summary

PCTEL beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.