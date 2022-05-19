Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.42 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

