Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.52 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS opened at $313.92 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.54 and a 200-day moving average of $549.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -229.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

