Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,339 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $27,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

CBOE stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

