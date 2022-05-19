Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,483 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $29,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $181.53 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $180.69 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

