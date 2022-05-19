Richard A. Roman Sells 6,426 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,629.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
