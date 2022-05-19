Richard A. Roman Sells 6,426 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,629.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 3,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

