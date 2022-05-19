Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,364 ($66.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,732.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,331.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282 in the last quarter.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

