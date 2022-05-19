Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 568,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $9,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 476,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

