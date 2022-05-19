Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 6,034 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 37.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

