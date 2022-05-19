Robert W. Baird Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $480.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

