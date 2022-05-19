Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

