Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a na rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.72.

RKLB stock opened at 4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 4.63 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

