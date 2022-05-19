Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Lowered to GBX 70

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

