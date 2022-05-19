Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $118,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.12 and a 200 day moving average of $461.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.80 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.