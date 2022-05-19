Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. 5,546,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

