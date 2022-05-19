Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.93.

ROST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

