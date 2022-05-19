Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.93.

ROST stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $39,363,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 423.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

