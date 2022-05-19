Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.93.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

