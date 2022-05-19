Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.62.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.31 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

