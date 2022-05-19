Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 12402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

