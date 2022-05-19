Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) President Timothy William Turner Sells 352,697 Shares

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RYAN opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.