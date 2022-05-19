SAFE2 Price Hits $236.23 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00593439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00418141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.73 or 1.61479233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008653 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

