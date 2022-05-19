Samuel Zales Sells 961 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) COO Samuel Zales sold 961 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.16 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

