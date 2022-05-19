Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,122. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

