Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $287.76. 5,210,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

