Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

Chevron stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.86. 10,954,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

