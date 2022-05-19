Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,583. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55.

