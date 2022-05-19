Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 882 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 126,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 165,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.31. 12,752,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,218,844. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.