Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.15. 1,611,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,522. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.98. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

