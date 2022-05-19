Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.29. 24,420,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,779,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

