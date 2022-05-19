Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $593.08. 1,301,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,341. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

