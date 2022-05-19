Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 97,646,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,742,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

