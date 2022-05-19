Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,033,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.73. 405,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,039. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

